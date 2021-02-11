Good outcomes from FishPass
The Boardman River watershed covers 287 square miles and has 179 stream miles touching multiple jurisdictions. People from two counties, throughout the state, and from beyond enjoy the Boardman for hiking, fishing, canoeing, studying riparian wildlife and contemplation.
European settlement altered the natural evolution of the Boardman. While we cannot remake it how it was, we can use science and experience to make it better with “sweeping” trash, stabilizing banks and restoring riparian habitat. We removed three dams in the past decade and began the regrowth of new trees on 333 acres.
The Boardman’s last 6.4 miles are in Traverse City. The 155-year-old Union Street Dam blocks invasive and native species from Lake Michigan and impacts the entire Boardman.
FishPass may prove to be a new tool to allow the passage of native species in and out of the Boardman. It may also prove to be just a replacement for the existing dam. Both are good outcomes.
A bad outcome would be the unfettered access of invasive species through the existing dam. The Jordan River looks really cool when red dye is poured into its headwaters to assess stream flow before regular lampricide applications against invasive sea lamprey.
Michael Sipkoski
Williamsburg