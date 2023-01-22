Princeton study underscores lack of effective leadership here
The Princeton University study "Bridging Divides Initiative" highlights areas since 2020 that have contributed to divisiveness, misinformation and lack of effective leadership in Grand Traverse County.
Four areas are highlighted, including "Second Amendment Sanctuary" resolutions, resistance to COVID-19 health measures and tensions at school board meetings over racial justice.
The divide has been inflamed by some leaders failing to accept election results.
County commissioners fomented the divide through pursuing a gun sanctuary, which was unneeded and destructive. The right to bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment. Children and others die as a result of ineffective regulation of guns.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's life was put at risk for following sound medical advice and implementing mitigating efforts relative to the virus. Estimates reflect that more than 3 million would've died without such national efforts.
Local leaders didn't support those efforts. They invited Proud Boys to a commission meeting, then tried to defend those actions. When challenged, one brandished a rifle on a Zoom meeting.
They fired the local medical director for challenging their medically unsound personal opinions.
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., and, at that time, state Rep. Jack O'Malley, R-Lake Ann, signed on to baseless claims challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. These actions were misguided and uninformed; they contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the ramping up of domestic terrorism.
One commissioner campaigned on the slogan "Leadership You Deserve."
Indeed!
Wayne Simmons
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.