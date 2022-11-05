We need brave leaders
We need brave leaders who will not acquiesce to “business as usual,” but will generate “business as if our lives depended on it.”
We have two choices for the 103rd Michigan House seat: Betsy Coffia, a Grand Traverse County commissioner, has proven she stands for reproductive freedom, protecting our natural resources, voting rights and democracy.
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, who tries to spin himself as “moderate,” is a Make America Great Again (MAGA) extremist. His voting record shows he is anti-reproductive freedom, favors corporate polluters over protecting our environment and supports voter suppression.
Let’s choose leaders who are trustworthy and have political courage. Vote for Betsy Coffia.
Geradine Simkins
Maple City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.