Veterans deserve better treatment after serving
Hello. My name is Arthur Sieting. I'm 16, almost 17, years old and I'll be a voter in just a year and a few months.
I am writing to you about the way veterans are treated. The fact that they are discarded after spending forever training and fighting for all of us upsets me. It makes me sad to see the way they are treated.
If you look at the Jon Tester website, it says specifically that the Veterans Administration reported that there were 6,146 veteran suicide deaths in 2020 — the lowest since 2006.
"Of the 16.8 veterans who died by suicide per day on average in 2020, about 60 percent of them had no recent interaction with the VA health care system.”
Of these veteran suicides each year, more than 42% are homeless veterans, which is yet another issue.
It's sad. Just because they were given housing during boot camp and, sure, they were trained to live with only the rations they were given then. But that is no reason to expect them to live on their own after boot camp – or war – because things are different in civilization than on the streets.
Arthur Sieting
Traverse City
