Cast votes in person
I originally requested to vote by mail for the November election to avoid crowds. But I’ve changed my mind. I’m going to vote in-person instead.
If we can risk our lives to get groceries, then we can risk our lives to vote. It’s that important.
In the August primary, Michigan rejected 10,000 absentee votes because of signature problems or late mail delivery. The 2016 presidential election in Michigan was decided by just 10,704 votes. We need every vote.
According to my local voting clerk, you can change to in-person voting if you requested a mail-in ballot and even if you received one. Just return your unused ballot to the clerk — preferably soon. “You are allowed to change your mind,” my clerk told me. “You have options.”
Call your local voting precinct and find out your specific case.
Put on your mask. Don’t let voting results drag out. Walk into your voting place on Nov. 3 and vote in-person. That’s what I will do.
Heather Shumaker
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.