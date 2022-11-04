Don't legislate women's lives
If complications during pregnancy were to occur, I want my granddaughters’ doctors to be able to make decisions free of complicated legislation. Decisions must be made based on medical science and sound patient care.
Legislators should not be making critical medical decisions for women or their families. Proposal 3 preserves the right of women in Michigan to make their own critical medical decisions. They should be made privately in consultation with a physician in a safe, caring and supportive environment. Vote yes on Proposal 3.
Carol Shuckra
Traverse City
