Support Dan O'Neil
Prescription drug prices have been soaring over the past decade, hitting Michigan seniors hard. Big pharma continues to rake in profits with little oversight or transparency. This has to end and that’s why I support Dan O’Neil for state representative.
Dan supports requiring pharmaceutical companies to provide transparency into their drug pricing, as well as increasing market competition. Dan will also fight to protect our neighbors with pre-existing health conditions so that we can all have access to high quality health care. O’Neil is a lawyer whose record proves he fights for the underdog. Please vote for Dan O’Neil.
Carol Shuckra
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.