Let's address seedling supply shortage, too
In his forum in the Traverse City Record-Eagle on May 27, John Den Uyl relates nature-based efforts like tree planting to the crucial movement to mitigate the climate crisis.
While Uyl is absolutely correct in encouraging investments in the reforestation pipeline, he focuses on the sapling supply shortage’s effects on our global emissions.
However, an increase in tree planting has numerous additional benefits, such as reducing cooling costs, increasing natural habitat, reducing sound and water pollution, increasing property values and improving overall quality of life.
Trees' natural ability to sequester carbon combats air and water pollution, leaving a healthier and happier earth in their wake.
So how can we increase sapling production and invest in reforestation?
One solution is the bipartisan Seedlings for Sustainable Habitat Restoration Act of 2023. Proposed in March 2023 by Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, the bill clarifies that funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is available for seedling nurseries at state forest agencies and allows the Secretary of Agriculture to enter into contracts pertaining to ecosystem restoration activities.
This legislation would aid both wildfire restoration and seedling supply shortage efforts.
So, in addition to planting trees this summer, call your state legislators and demand that Congress pass the Seedlings for Sustainable Habitat Restoration Act.
Amelia Shotwell
Traverse City
