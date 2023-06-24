Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared today to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Manistee counties. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water based paints. It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page on the internet at... http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.