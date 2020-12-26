Little regard for voters
How dare Rep. Jack Bergman support eliminating all of Michigan voters’ votes, just because the majority of us did not vote for Bergman’s “Dear Leader”. There is no proof of wrongdoing provided in the Texas claim, or by Bergman, or by our current (for another month) president.
So why, just on someone’s say-so, should the votes of Bergman’s constituents be voided? Jack is no representative for us, if he has so little respect for our votes He should be thrown out of office himself for showing such little regard for his constituents.
Sarah Shoemaker
Northport