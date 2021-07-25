Support EMS funding
A fully functional, 24/7 emergency ambulance service is taken for granted. It's like electricity, phone, running water and indoor plumbing. It has to be there. When 911 receives a critical call, the response better be fast.
Hayes Township, the Village of Norwood, Marion Township, Charlevoix Township and the City of Charlevoix formed an EMS service. A millage for the new service is on the ballot Aug. 3. Medical first responders deserve the best equipment and facilities.
Vote yes Aug. 3, keeping our EMS one of the best in the state. When you or a loved one needs 911, you will thank your lucky stars for voting yes.
Frank Shepherd
Charlevoix