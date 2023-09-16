Praise for care at Munson Urgent Care
I recently had a need to go to the Munson Urgent Care facility at the old osteopathic hospital site. The care that I received there was outstanding in every way. The security officer who saw that I was having difficulty getting signed in and helped me get through that process was very helpful. Marrianne, the nurse who took me into the examination room and got me prepped, was great, and the doctor, David Nicolaou, who did his work efficiently and skillfully, was outstanding. Great team and great teamwork. Thank you all so much.
Jack Sheets
Traverse City
Commented
