Just consider what Democrats have done
"What have Democrats done for us lately?" was the headline on a recent letter to "Your Views."
Following are some Democratic "gifts" that the writer did not list in that letter:
• Democrats have given us record-high inflation not seen here in more than four decades,
• a Southern border that leaks more than 7,000 illegal aliens every day,
• a plunging stock market,
• a Federal Reserve that has to resort to punitive interest hikes to combat inflation,
• slumping 401ks/IRAs
• and stay tuned for higher income taxes on working-class citizens.
Oh, yeah, don't forget President Biden's awkward retreat from Afghanistan that stranded many Afghans who assisted our country and cost the lives of 13 American servicemen.
The list goes on and on.
Please, Democrats, don't do any more.
Enough is enough.
Jack Sheets
Traverse City
