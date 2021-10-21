Treadwell for city commission
I became aware of Mitch Treadwell’s interest in Traverse City's present and future when I joined the Planning Commission four years ago: he usually had something fact-based and positive to say. Treadwell is the only City Commission candidate who consistently shows up to meetings of all kinds to listen and comment.
He educated himself to the particulars of local government, interests of business stakeholders and neighborhood concerns. A native son and millennial, Treadwell served on the boards of Parks and Recreation, Housing Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and was president of the Central Neighborhood Assoc.
Join me in supporting Mitch Treadwell for city commissioner.
Heather Shaw
Traverse City