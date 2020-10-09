Masks meant comfort
How disappointing for the Michigan Supreme Court to rule unconstitutional the governor's executive order. Once things opened up a bit in Michigan I really enjoyed being able to go to the hardware store, shoe store, bookstore, hairdresser — masks required, of course. I felt comfortable going into the supermarket or small grocery store because of the sign on the door saying "masks required per governor's order."
In 21 days the mask mandate will most likely come down. I won't want to go to the hardware store, shoe store, bookstore, hairdresser. I won't feel comfortable in the supermarket or small grocery store knowing someone might be wandering the aisles possibly spreading COVID-19.
Shame on Jack O'Malley and his Republican cohorts for condemning the governor's order. Shame on them for saying it should be up to individuals to make their own decision on mask wearing. What they're saying is that people have a right to behave stupidly, even if it means spreading a deadly disease. For shame.
Mary Sharry
Empire
