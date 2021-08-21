Wildfires and fireworks
Wildfires, drought and other climate factors are changing the landscape. It might be only a matter of time before Michigan with our essential forests and wilderness becomes victim to raging fires. Forest fires and wildfires start from many causes, but man-made causes are preventable.
Michigan's reckless fireworks legislation seems to prohibit restrictions on incendiary devices. One of my concerns relates to Chinese lanterns, which are legal in Michigan. Numerous states and some countries have banned these devices because there is no control as to where they land, in a field of dry vegetation or onto a drought-stricken tree for instance.
I hope our Michigan legislators will consider the changing climate where drought and wind conditions can contribute to fires that have destroyed not only forests and wilderness but entire towns. Enormous wildfires in Michigan in the year 1871 just about wiped out the entire state. To prevent such a catastrophe let's legislate some common sense regarding fireworks.
Mary Sharry
Empire