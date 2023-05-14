Gun laws draw stark contrast between the U.K. and U.S.
King Charles's coronation occurred in a country where automatic and submachine guns are prohibited.
On the same day as the king was crowned, eight people died in a mass shooting at a Texas shopping mall.
Tens of thousands of people attended the coronation in London. No one was shot. Probably the worst thing that happened along the coronation route was that someone flipped the bird at the new king.
God save the king.
God help America.
Mary Sharry
Empire
