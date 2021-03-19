Not meeting goals
The purpose of high school athletics is not to develop professional athletes. The goal of high school sports is to instill values such as sportsmanship, teamwork, the value of hard work and to build confidence and self-esteem, as well as encourage growth and development. I did not see these goals met this year for Traverse City West Senior High.
What did I see? I saw favoritism, criticism, girls being rewarded for missing practices and girls that attended every practice, every meeting and also went above and beyond with the program in the off-season who were forced to sit out and not play a single second of games. What else do I now see? Girls who doubt themselves, girls who are afraid to try out for other sports because their self-esteem is diminished, girls who feel unsupported and girls who feel they have no voice and no value regardless of their hard work. This is a gigantic fail on the part of the basketball program.
This program failed my child. This program broke my child. This program hurt my child. Is this how TCAPS prepares our future leaders? When did politics and winning become more important than the growth and development of our kids?
Heather Sertic
Traverse City