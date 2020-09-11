No need for labels
Why do you reference our governor as Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer? Do we have a Republican governor so that we might get mixed up? I believe that our governor is Gov. Whitmer. Her political party should not be pointed out now that she’s elected. She is the governor of everyone in Michigan, regardless of political party. Including her political party when you reference her title is political and doesn’t reflect non-partisan reporting in the Record-Eagle.
By the way, I’ve read the Record-Eagle for years, delivered to my home and virtually. Lately, after 12 years, I’m seeing more partisan reporting in the Record-Eagle, including a recent Our View (editorial). In a more recent column regarding funding for education, Dana Nessel, who is the attorney general, was identified as a Democrat, but the other two people mentioned were not politically identified, including Betsy DeVos. We need a newspaper to deliver news that is as unbiased as possible.
Sandy Seppala-Gyr
Traverse City
Commented
