Unfilled jobs problem
Somewhere in every news report I read or hear there is mention of people not returning to jobs and it is implied they are lazy. I believe most of these jobs are minimum wage ($9.65 an hour or so), but there may be another way of looking at these unfilled positions.
How many of these jobs were previously filled by individuals who were not in this country legally? The previous administration's draconian border measures cut off this flow of potential employees. So these jobs continue to be unfilled.
Don Seman
Bellaire