Star Parker’s answers
Ms. Parker seems to feel we should be living in the 1950s and in some ways, I could agree. The top income tax rate was 90-plus percent, no one was buying military style weapons (AR-15s, etc.) just to own and a high school dropout could make a living. In the past 60 years we have seen many improvements in daily living: our personal entertainment is so much better, our cars are safer to drive and last longer, there are more opportunities for individuals to live better/longer and better treatment for women and minorities.
But with these improvements come more personal responsibility, such as becoming better educated. The military draft was not the fountain of equality as Star Parker seems to feel, look at Bill Clinton and the Trumps (my dad was three years older than Fred Trump and he was drafted in WW2). The states with the highest church attendance also have the highest gun deaths.
If your idea of good culture is 1950 something, good luck — otherwise, improved gun laws could help the rest of us.
Don Seman
Bellaire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.