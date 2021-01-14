Election count riot
I am sorry when the Record-Eagle interviewed Jason Gillman about the Republican Riot on Wednesday they didn't ask him an additional question. Which rumors did he feel correct?
After 60 judges of both parties couldn't find anything wrong with the election. Mr. Gillman is a local politician, which suggests he has better contacts. Then if he or anyone who has information that would stand up in court, please show it. All of the information so far presented remains in the rumor class. Mr. Gillman implies he knows the truth; please show us the truth and where it came from.
Don Seman
Bellaire