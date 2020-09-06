Think before reposting
Yes, there were protests that got out of hand. Jacob Blake is paralyzed because of hasty actions by a police officer. Kyle Rittenhouse's life is also ruined because of something he probably saw on the internet.
Living where we do I would guess many people have large hunting knives in their vehicles. No, Mr. Blake, you shouldn't reach in the car but maybe the officers should have handled the entire situation differently.
Mr. Rittenhouse sure was reading the (wrong) information on his computer about needing to go to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and help maintain order. Whatever he thought he was doing it was wrong. Because he is a 17-year-old male, he acts not thinks. Now two people are dead and he faces a long list of criminal charges.
Internet postings can be inaccurate, biased and just plain dangerous — like yelling "fire" in a crowded theater. Please, before you post (or re-post) something understand the damage it can do.
Don Seman
Bellaire
