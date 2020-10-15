Vote responsibly
This is the most ridiculous election I've ever seen.
Many fellow citizens believe in white supremacy, fake news and lies. The government trashed every belief America stands for and took everything of benefit away from the middle class to benefit the rich. The president wants your vote and tax dollars and will give you nothing in return. You have been had, played for suckers.
The government wants a large standing army and a well-equipped police force to protect itself from you, if you figure out how badly you have been screwed. It's time for you to be an American, check the real facts and vote responsibly.
Richard Seibert
Charlevoix
