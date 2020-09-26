Ken Warner for NMC trustee
Ken Warner recently retired as professor and dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan. He is articulate and passionate about higher education.
Ken is an obvious choice for the Northwestern Michigan College board and will be a true asset as NMC navigates the twin challenges posed by the pandemic and economic dislocation. We strongly support him.
Jack and Karen Segal
Traverse City
