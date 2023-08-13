Kudos to TSO
Thank you to Maestro Kevin Rhodes and his incredible musical team for the free outdoor concert on July 31 featuring the movie music of John Williams!
It was like watching Traverse City Film Festival films in the Open Space (which we miss this year) — but better!
Or like attending national concerts on the mall in D.C. — but better!
We are so fortunate to have the quality of TSO in a town this size.
Thank you for going the extra mile to bring our community together, young and old, around music!
Karen and Jack Segal
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.