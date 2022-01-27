Get real about TIF
I was disappointed to read the fluff piece on TIF (tax increment financing) in the Jan. 16 Record-Eagle.
Apparently TIF is magical and cost free, and by freezing taxable value, a big bag of extra money gets generated annually. According to that article, this money goes to developers who will magically allow it to trickle down to the needy. Rubbish.
Speaking to TIF 97 in downtown Traverse City, that “extra” money includes money withheld from the City of Traverse City, BATA, NMC, TBA ISD, COA and until recently, TADL. For 30 years. Supporters refer to TIF as “capturing” increased property values while detractors prefer “skimming off the top.” The Downtown Development Authority wants to see TIF 97 extended beyond the promised 30 years.
Since 1997, new development property taxes contributed nothing to the City’s general fund and other affected taxing jurisdictions, and every taxing jurisdiction that’s affected (City, BATA, NMC) also gets no monetary benefit from inflation on every existing downtown property. The City could have used these lost tax dollars for infrastructure, parks, equipment, personnel.
Once a construction project in a TIF district is completed, the City provides, and pays for, maintenance — tree trimming, boardwalk repairs, crosswalk repairs. The city pays for snow plowing downtown (and removing snow in dump trucks.)
TIF isn’t magical. It primarily benefits the DDA, their payroll, consultants they hire — not you and me.
Deni Scrudato
Traverse City