Write-in Buckhalter
TC voters: Rick Buckhalter is an official write-in candidate for the 2-year city commission opening. Rick probably knows more about city issues than the other three candidates for that 2-year term combined. He has no personal agenda other than representing the average resident and protecting our residential neighborhoods.
I worry that many of the other candidates, due to their inexperience, will simply rubber stamp whatever city staff recommends. Rick won't do that. He uses his brain and spends countless hours researching issues. He can run circles around them all. Please write in Rick Buckhalter for the 2-year term.
Deni Scrudato
Traverse City