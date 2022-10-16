Give them an inch...

Until fairly recently, Hall Street, which is a D (“Depot”) zoning district, was zoned maximum 45 feet tall. But, because of a decision by the planning director for another project in a D district on Eighth Street (also 45 feet) requesting more height, heights in all D districts were changed to 60 feet. That included 125/145 Hall Street.

So developers already have 15 more feet to work with than they would have had a couple of years ago. But they want more – almost 20 feet more. Or 19 feet, 11 inches more, to be exact.

Vote no on Traverse City's Proposal 1.

Deni Scrudato

Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you