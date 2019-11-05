Fact-checking
In the Nov. 1 paper, you printed a letter from Larry Gerschbacher in which he names commissioner Roger Putman as one of three incumbents who (the letter writer claimed) voted in Spring 2018 “to raise property taxes.”
That is incorrect. Shame on the RE for not fact-checking that before printing such blatant misinformation.
Roger Putman was not yet on the city commission in the spring of 2018. He was appointed in September 2018 to fill a vacancy left by a commissioner who resigned, and began serving in October.
Do your homework, Larry Gerschbacher, before you go making false accusations.
Deni Scrudato
Traverse City
