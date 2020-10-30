Candidates too extreme
I was shocked to learn that John Roth wants to ban abortion even for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. John James is “100% Pro-Life” which usually means no exceptions for rape or incest (although he’s evasive about that detail.) Why don’t their TV ads mention this? Because it’s too radical for some Republicans, especially women, and could cost them votes?
Come on, ladies (and men, too). Don’t vote for radical candidates who disrespect women and want to strip us of our rights. Dan O’Neil and Sen. Gary Peters will protect women’s rights, not destroy them.
Deni Scrudato
Traverse City
