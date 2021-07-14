R-E stop whining
Your July 9 “Our View” criticism of President Joe Biden’s recent visit to our area was a bit petty. He doesn’t need huge rallies to stoke his ego. Coming to this region at all, much less just miles away from the location where authorities said they foiled a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, surely meant security was extremely tight.
To hold a pubic event open to the masses, including local militia whackos who still see Donald Trump as their savior, would have recklessly endangered all attending. (Perhaps you would have criticized that too?) So stop your whining, Record-Eagle, and stop showing bias. Be grateful Biden helped put us on a map again and not for crazy vigilantes waving Confederate flags or toting semi-automatic rifles during public meetings.
Deni Scrudato
Traverse City