Vote for Kaiser, vote for community
Pam Kaiser constantly aims to improve lives in this area. As a parent of four sons, she was involved in school programs and district committees, maintaining a steady attitude representing diverse student needs.
Pam has turned personal grief into a mission to keep the community safe for families. She is mindful of necessary mental health supports. She will be a careful steward of our county taxes, listening to and examining people’s perspectives before voting.
Most importantly, Pam will monitor her motives and make decisions independently, based on community input and discussions.
Jodi Scott
Traverse City
