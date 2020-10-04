The ballot measure you won't see
I am writing to inform Michigan residents that we have been denied the opportunity to vote on an environmental issue that affects all of us: fracking activity and fracking waste in Michigan.
A quote from the Committee to Ban Fracking in Michigan's website: "We believe that only a ban on fracking and frack wastes will protect our health and safety, our precious freshwater, communities, parks, forests, schools, businesses, farms, tourism, wildlife, and environment from the devastating harms of the massive, industrial-scale fracking planned for Michigan and the enormous amount of frack wastes inherently created in the fracking process, including wastes that come here from other states where fracking takes place."
We have worked for years collecting signatures only to experience unlawful rejection for ballot inclusion in 2018 and in 2020. This year the Michigan Court of Appeals repeatedly delayed the process so they could run out the clock and delay our proposal from appearing on this year's ballot. The case is still in courts and has not yet been decided.
Tactics that have been exercised by the state have been outrageous.
April Schwaegerle
Leland
