Fix our road
In the mid 1980s my neighbor got wind of plans to pave Blair Townhall Road from M-37 to the east gate of the fairgrounds. He circulated a petition to have the paving extend east another 3/4 of a mile. He was successful and we had a paved road; we also had our taxes increased for 10 years to pay for it.
Over the years, like all roads, it started to break up. Myself and my neighbors would call the Grand Traverse County Road Commission to have pot holes filled and request to have the road fixed, repaved, tar and chip — anything to save the road. Our request fell on deaf ears.
This year my wife and I walk every morning down to the fairgrounds and back. It is shameful to see something you paid for deteriorate in front of your eyes. This is a waste of taxpayers' money — thousands of dollars. It is not too late to save this road.
We, the taxpayers of Grand Traverse County, just voted to put millions of dollars in your budget. Please use some of it to fix our road and others with the same problem.
Louis Schussler
Traverse City