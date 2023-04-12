A heartfelt plea to fix the road
Dear commissioners, my wife and I have lived on Blair Townhall Road for 38 years, and we have seen it transform from a two-track to a paved road.
We walk this road every day. We go west to the fairgrounds and back to our home. And, every day, we watch it decay, as the edges break down and turn into large clumps of asphalt.
It is sad to see our tax dollars vanish before our eyes. With millions of dollars being spent on new bridges and roundabouts and special projects in downtown Traverse City, it hardly seems fair that we can’t have our road repaired. Maybe just re-pave the shoulders or stone and chip?
There has to be something you can do to save our road before it is too late and it reverts back to a two-track.
Please.
Louis Schussler
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.