Clous should resign
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution unequivocally guarantees American's right to keep and bear arms. In northern Michigan, firearms are an important part of our hunting and farming traditions.
That said, there is no reason that any elected official should be expressing support for hate groups in 2021. This toeing some kind of racist line to garner support or because some think it's cute needs to go the way of the last presidential administration.
I'm glad Ron Clous outed himself. If he had any sense of propriety he'd resign. Since he obviously doesn't, I know who to not vote for the next time he's on a ballot.
While on the subject, Rep. Jack Bergman needs to go too. A U.S. Congressman who votes to disenfranchise his own constituents is an embarrassment and a disgrace.
I'll finish by saying it's time we move on from our country's mad season. We have real issues to face. We need streamlined governance and to not be caught up with elected officials who cannot serve all of their constituents because they are busy playing with the dark forces of prejudice and hatred.
Aaron Schurg
Traverse City