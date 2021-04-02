Yertle was on top
I very much enjoyed Kathleen Marks’ letter in reply to my recent column on Dr. Seuss. I am deeply envious that she met him while working as an illustrator on the TV version of the Lorax.
However, I do take issue on one point she made, questioning my representation of Yertle the Turtle. Yertle was in fact the Turtle King who demanded that his turtle subjects raise him higher and higher on their backs so he could survey his kingdom.
He was not the fine turtle on the bottom who burped and sent him careening back down into the mud (where all the arrogant belong). I just double checked. This ‘Gapa’ still knows his Dr. Seuss.
Jim Shultz
Lockport, New York