Paying for roads
Michigan House of Representatives Majority Leader Lee Chatfield wants to direct all taxes paid at the pump, including sales tax, to fixing Michigan roads. That may be good policy. However, there are some obstacles to the plan. Currently, sales tax paid on fuel does not go toward roads, but it is designated for other uses including the School Aid Fund and revenue sharing for local communities (many communities rely on revenue sharing for vital services like police and fire). Some of these uses are mandated by the state constitution.
To move Rep. Chatfield’s plan forward, the constitution would need to be amended, and new sources of revenue would need to be secured to make up for the sales tax revenue directed away from its current uses.
Darice Schubatis
Plymouth, Michigan
