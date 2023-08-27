Benzie Advocates identified keys to better life
In 2016, the Advocates for Benzie group was formed by local Benzie County residents who joined together to work toward a better life for all Benzie County citizens.
After public forums and open meetings and lots of work and study, the Advocates recognized education, health care, employment, housing, infrastructure and child care as the issues that challenge the residents in meeting their aspirations for a good quality of life. These issues overlap, and impact each other, for better or worse. I am sure that the same is true for most counties across our great state.
When I read about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Make it in Michigan Budget,” I was impressed that the priorities of the budget help meet the needs of our Benzie County – as recognized by the Advocates group.
Each of these issues receives significant funding in the 2024 “Make it in Michigan Budget."
It is inspiring to think of the impact this state budget can have on Benzie County and its residents.
Mary Scholl
Honor
