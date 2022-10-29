Keep proposals nonpartisan
Recently, I visited my sister and her husband in an assisted living facility. They were concerned about changing their address and getting absentee ballots. We did this online at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/RegisterVoter.
While they almost always vote for opposite parties, they both support Proposal 2, to make sure people like them can continue to exercise their right to vote.
Both of them also mentioned they support Proposal 3, which protects reproductive rights. I was impressed that a Democrat and a Republican kept both proposals non-partisan in their thoughts.
I hope Michigan voters do, too.
Mary Scholl
Honor
