It's LBGTQ+ Pride Month
Looking out my window at our rainbow flag waving gently below our American flag, I think of all the lives represented by that flag — our children, our relatives, our neighbors, our friends.
LBGTQ+ equality is about basic human values and needs we all share – the ability to pursue health and happiness, earn a living, be safe in our communities, serve our country and take care of our loved ones.
I am especially grateful for the actions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and our state Legislature who finally added sexual orientation and gender identity to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976.
It has been a long time coming, but is so important as we realize that inclusion is more American – and healthier than exclusion.
Mary Scholl
