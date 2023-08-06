Don't risk loss of benefits; fill out paperwork to verify eligibility
I work in healthcare and, right now, one of our priorities is making sure that all Michiganders are prepared for Medicaid redetermination, which is where the state will evaluate everyone who has Medicaid income and household status to see if they are still eligible to receive Medicaid benefits.
Unfortunately, there are more than 100,000 Michiganders who currently risk losing their Medicaid benefits because they did not respond when the state requested more information to verify eligibility.
I want to help prevent our local residents from losing their Medicaid coverage. Everyone with Medicaid healthcare coverage (including Molina, Meridian or others) needs to make sure their contact information is up to date in MI Bridges or with our local Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office to be sure they receive important mail.
Anyone who receives a Medicaid renewal packet, should fill it out out and return it within 30 days or they could lose their Medicaid healthcare coverage. (They should fill out the packet even if they think they're not eligible.)
If they need help filling out and returning their Medicaid renewal packet, they can visit the local health center or MDHHS office. More information is online at the MDHHS State Benefit Changes website or at https://mi.healthcare.
Lindsey Schnell
Traverse City
