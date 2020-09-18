Organize against Line 5
I have personal feelings about what a water catastrophe can do to a community. I retired as a Flint School employee and Officer of the Service Employees International Union. When I heard that Flint citizens’ water would be pumped from the polluted Flint River and then not treated properly, I was appalled. It poisoned children I loved and served for 30 years.
To prevent another water tragedy in Michigan, I am asking my fellow union members of the Operating Engineers Local 334 and United Association of Union Plumbers, Fitters and Service Techs to stop putting pressure on the governor to allow Enbridge Energy to build a tunnel to encase Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac. We must decommission the 67-year-old pipeline now before it bursts and spills oil and gas into our Great Lakes. Since 1968 this company has spilled more than 1 million gallons of oil and liquid gas in Michigan in at least 29 incidents.
We must wean off fossil fuels for the sake of humanity. The right thing to do for your members would be to organize the renewal energy workers into your unions.
We can’t drink oil or eat money.
Barbara Schneider
Maple City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.