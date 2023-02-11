Michigan's Great Lakes must be protected
The Great Lakes are becoming a focal point. There is a need to protect 20% of the world's fresh water.
This year, we have had some very positive happenings: A new Schooner for Inland Seas Education Association. Discovery Center Pier to add to the NMC Great Lakes studies program. We are becoming aware that, in Ludington on Lake Michigan, we have the fourth largest battery storage pump in the world. This can provide clean energy to Michigan residents.
So we must continue to move forward and save these lakes from harm.
One of the most pressing problems is the 70-year-old Enbridge Line 5 oil pipelines. This Canadian company pushes 23 million gallons of oil through the Straits of Mackinac every day and on to Sarnia.
We cannot forget the 1-million-gallons of heavy tar sands oil that spilled into the Kalamazoo River system in 2010 – the largest and most costly inland oil spill in American history.
We can't be duped into believing a tunnel that has not been exhaustively researched will protect these pipelines.
Michigan residents must demand the shutdown of Line 5 — for water is life.
Barbara Schneider
Maple City
