Voting for Lautner
I am expressing my support for the reelection of Melinda Lautner for county commissioner.
During the years I served with her, Commissioner Lautner was knowledgeable and well prepared to deal with the issues before the board. She was concerned about how we spent taxpayers' money. She required all petitions for funding demonstrate a benefit for the County or persons in great need.
She and I didn't always agree on the right path to accomplish that, but she never wavered in her mission to maintain financially sound government. Melinda Lautner is responsible and experienced. I recommend District 7 residents vote for her Nov. 3.
Richard Schmuckal
Suttons Bay
Former five-term Leelanau County commissioner
