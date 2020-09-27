Letter: Schmitt
What happened to the three branches of government?
In Pat Buchanan’s column published Sept. 24 in the Record-Eagle, Mr. Buchanan laments how ungrateful Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have abandon the politics of their party when rendering decisions, suggesting that appointments should be confirmed based on their allegiance to the party rather than adherence to the the law. How can our democracy ever be be restored if the criteria for confirming judges is to meet a party’s litmus test rather than swear an oath to uphold the Constitution?
Buchanan goes on to say “Republican senators have to bite the bullet on this one and vote for whomever Trump nominates.” Dear U.S. senators, please vote based on a candidate’s qualifications and willingness to uphold the law regardless of politics or party.
Catherine Schmitt
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.