Creativity will solve our crisis
Much of the world has a housing crisis. In New Zealand, officials banned the purchase of residential homes by most foreigners with the exception of close trading partners. In Canada, affordability is as bad as in the U.S. where “Canada’s housing crisis will not be solved by building more of the same."
We need a fresh approach to rationing land for new development to avoid 20 more years of housing failure. We also need single family affordable homes. We should simplify everything by creating a task force to develop innovative concepts.
Maybe homes should be use cinderblock outer walls instead of wood. More expensive, but better construction and faster to build as lumber will remain high-priced for the foreseeable future. Maybe electrical should be installed in concrete floors similar to commercial codes for large buildings. Perhaps create more affordable living space by having walkout lower levels on all houses.
First we need a new prototype for single family affordable homes. Create a contest in the six-country area where architectural firms, city planners, utilities, builders submit design concepts for affordable single family homes. No ordnances or restrictions to inhibit their ideas in developing a solution.
Let’s generate design concepts to alleviate our housing crisis.
Norm Schmitt
Traverse City
