Day care pipe dream
Traverse City Area Public Schools should consider utilizing some of the federal COVID-19 Economic Relief funds to research cities (U.S. and foreign) with model day care centers and evaluate what it would take to have one near downtown Traverse City.
TCAPS is currently building a new Montessori School on Franke Road. The current school building should be evaluated to determine if it could be the starting point for such a world class day care center that would not only have child day care but also training and certification program for workers who might want to enter the field.
The confluence of unprecedented federal funds with the availability of an existing building is an opportunity not be missed. TCAPS could lease it for a revenue source.
Norm Schmitt
Traverse City