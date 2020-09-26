Ballenger has the experience
Josey Ballenger’s experience in accountability and performance metrics at the U.S. Government Accountability Office undoubtedly qualifies her to be a member of the Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) Board of Education, but it is her high-quality character that leads me to believe that she would serve our community well.
She has faithfully served as an active TCAPS parent and volunteer in our community, and she has invested years learning about our district and preparing for this role. I am excited for her to have the opportunity to serve us as a TCAPS school board member.
Wayne Schmidt
Traverse City
