Vote for the Rec millage
The Recreational Authority (RA), which owns and manages three area parklands, allocated 26 acres of the Historic Barns Park to The Botanic Garden in 2009, resulting in this spectacular asset to our region. Its stunning gardens, labyrinth, trails and educational programming have been a haven during the COVID pandemic.
The RA has demonstrated fiscal responsibility and transparency in its stewardship of its properties and will hopefully be allowed to continue its mission through a millage renewal this November. The Botanic Garden receives no funding from the RA, but our board strongly supports the RA millage and hopes the citizens of Traverse City and Garfield Township will too.
Karen Schmidt
Traverse City
